Miss Philippines Earth 2026 delegates champion grassroots environmental action

Representing Balingasag, Misamis Oriental, Mariel Hyacinth Flores Radores is pushing for stronger environmental education among young people and local communities. Her advocacy focuses on teaching sustainable habits and encouraging collective participation in environmental efforts.

She emphasized the importance of involving communities in practical initiatives such as clean-up drives and tree-planting activities, believing that small individual actions can create lasting impact when done together.

Meanwhile, Mavee Bayle of Bangued, Abra is centering her advocacy on Indigenous Peoples and their role in preserving biodiversity. She hopes to use her platform to amplify the environmental practices of the Tinggian community and other Indigenous groups.

“My plan of action is connected to my advocacy of championing Indigenous Peoples’ stewardship of biodiversity. I aim to use my platform to raise awareness and protect the sustainable practices of the Tinggian and other IP communities, and encourage youth and communities to take part in protecting our environment. Through awareness and collaboration, we can help preserve our natural resources for future generations,” she said.

From Quezon City , candidate Rinoa Organte is advocating for environmental mindfulness through education and civic participation. She believes awareness is the foundation for meaningful action and hopes to encourage Filipinos to become more socially and environmentally conscious.

Her proposed initiatives include seminars on mindfulness, daily environmental responsibility, and encouraging citizens to hold leaders accountable for environmental exploitation affecting farmers, fisherfolk, and Indigenous communities.

For Nicole Grace Locsin Ampong of Malaybalay City, the focus is on strengthening community engagement and giving visibility to marginalized sectors. A Development Communication student, she believes storytelling and public platforms can inspire meaningful participation in social and environmental causes.

She shared that many communities continue to struggle not only because of limited resources but also because of the lack of people willing to engage directly with them. Through pageantry, she hopes to amplify the voices of those who are often overlooked.

Also bringing a youth-centered advocacy is Roveelain Eve Castillo of Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte through her initiative “KIDS WHO FARM,” which promotes sustainability and food security among children.

Castillo plans to establish community-based learning gardens in partnership with schools and local government units, where children can learn farming, composting, and responsible consumption firsthand.

She also hopes to connect young people with local farmers through mentorship opportunities, believing that environmental stewardship must begin at an early age to create long-term change.

As the competition progresses, this year’s delegates continue to highlight how beauty pageants can serve as platforms for environmental awareness, grassroots engagement, and community-driven action beyond the stage.