Baguio-Bontoc road closed by continuous rockfall

BONTOC, Mountain Province — Motorists and the general public are being cautioned when traversing the Baguio-Bontoc Road, especially on the Mountain Province side.
According to the 1st District Engineering Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-DEO) Mountain Province, the Baguio-Bontoc Road was closed as of 9:00 a.m. on June 6, 2026. The closure was due to unstable slope conditions and continuous rockfalls along a section of the road in Sitio Tabbak, Sabangan, Mountain Province.
Personnel from the DEO are presently conducting punch-through operations. Heavy equipment is being utilized for rock breaking and debris hauling to facilitate the immediate clearing of the road.
Motorists are advised to take the alternate route via Junction Maba-ay–Abatan, Bauko–Nacagang, Aabangan, Mountain Province.
Meanwhile, all other national roads and bridges within the agency's area of responsibility remain open and passable to traffic.