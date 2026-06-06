Baguio-Bontoc road closed by continuous rockfall

BONTOC, Mountain Province — Motorists and the general public are being cautioned when traversing the Baguio-Bontoc Road, especially on the Mountain Province side.

According to the 1st District Engineering Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-DEO) Mountain Province, the Baguio-Bontoc Road was closed as of 9:00 a.m. on June 6, 2026. The closure was due to unstable slope conditions and continuous rockfalls along a section of the road in Sitio Tabbak, Sabangan, Mountain Province.