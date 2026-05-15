Landslide closes Mountain Province road

The Bontoc-to-Baguio National Road was temporarily closed Thursday after a massive landslide struck Sitio Dogo in Napua, Sabangan, Mountain Province, according to the Sabangan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).
In an advisory issued Friday, the MDRRMO said limestone rocks, fallen trees and other debris had blocked the highway since early Thursday morning.
Motorists were advised to take alternative routes through Abatan in Bauko while clearing operations and safety assessments are underway. Authorities also reminded travelers to exercise extra caution and avoid unnecessary travel.
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) deployed personnel to conduct clearing operations, while disaster response teams and police officers assisted affected motorists and residents.