Matibag lauded the strong partnership between the NBI and the BOC, noting that their joint efforts have contributed significantly to major enforcement accomplishments.

“Para sa ating anti-agricultural smuggling, yung ating pong mga nahuli dun sa Manila North Harbor, sa kasaysayan po ‘yun po ang ating pinaka malaking huli ng anti-agricultural smuggling at maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong tiwala at pakikipagtulungan.”

Matibag congratulated the awardees and expressed optimism for even stronger cooperation between the two agencies.

The NBI chief also highlighted the close working relationship between the NBI and the BOC, revealing that discussions on enhancing public service and advancing their mandates continue beyond formal engagements.

“Lingid po sa inyong kaalaman Kahit wala po sa opisina kami po ni Comm. Ariel ay nagkikita at nagpla-plano, nagbabalangkas ng mga maaari pang magawa para sa pagpapaganda ng serbisyo ng ating ahensya, lalong Lalo na po ng Bureau of Customs, at ng National Bureau of Investigation.”

For his part, Nepomuceno commended the awardees and emphasized that the recognition reflects the Bureau’s commitment to excellence in enforcement and border protection.

“Ang pagkilala natin sa ating mga CIIS personnel ngayon ay pagkilala rin sa kanilang dedikasyon, integridad, at walang sawang pagsisikap sa pagpapatupad ng batas.”

He likewise underscored the importance of collaboration with fellow law enforcement agencies in sustaining the government’s anti-smuggling campaign.

“These accomplishments were made possible through strong interagency collaboration. Malaki ang nagging papel ng ating partnership with the National Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies in ensuring the success of these operations,” he said.

Matibag also commended Commissioner Nepomuceno and the entire Bureau of Customs for their accomplishments, recognizing the efforts of personnel who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

The NBI chief emphasized that strong partnerships among government agencies are essential in fulfilling their shared responsibility to serve the public.