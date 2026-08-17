In the proivnces of Ilocos Sur, Abra, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro, these areas will experience 50-100 mm of rainfall.

From 18 to 19 of August, the provinces of Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro will experience 100-200mm of rainfall, while the provinces of Ilocos Sur, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Laguna, and Antique will have 50-100 mm of rainfall.

From 19 to 20 of August, the provinces of Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro will experience 100-200 mm of rainfall, while the provinces of Ilocos Sur, La Union, Benguet, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas will experience 50-100 mm of rainfall.

“Forecast rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas. Moreover, impacts in some areas may be worsened by significant antecedent rainfall,” PAGASA’s Weather Advisory No. 63 stated.

“The public disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measure to protect life and property. PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue Heavy Rainfall Warnings/Thunderstorms Advisories, and other severe weather information specific to their areas of responsibility as appropriate.”