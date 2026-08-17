In San Gabriel, face-to-face classes in all public and private schools are suspended, with learning shifted to Modular Distance Learning (MDL).

In Balaoan town, face-to-face classes at all levels are likewise suspended. Teaching and non-teaching personnel in affected areas have been directed to adopt a work-from-home setup, except for staff performing essential disaster response services.

According to the Philippine Athmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the province of La Union together with Ilocos Sur, Benguet, Pangasinan, and Zambales will be under yellow category with expected 50 to 100 mm amount of rainfall on August 17, 2026.