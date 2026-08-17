The agency attributed the performance to reforms under Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling’s 8-Point Executive Agenda, launched in June 2025 to streamline processes, digitize systems, improve regulations, protect homebuyers and curb corruption.

DHSUD said all its regional offices have recorded eight consecutive weeks with zero overdue regulatory applications.

Housing target

The agency also said it remains on track to deliver 1.13 million housing units by the end of the current administration through the National Housing Targets and Government Housing Program.

It reiterated its commitment to enforcing regulatory standards to protect homebuyers, particularly against unsafe or unauthorized developments.

Paquiz resignation

DHSUD also clarified reports that Senior Undersecretary Sharon Faith Paquiz had been removed from her post.

The agency said Paquiz had expressed her intention to resign months earlier to pursue personal endeavors and formally submitted her resignation on 20 July 2026.