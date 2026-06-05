Vlogger Ser Geybin hospitalized after experiencing stress, anxiety

Kelzy addressed viewers in Filipino, saying: “To those wondering why Kuya did not appear in previous vlogs, it’s because he’s going through something. He’s not okay. We rushed him to the hospital.”

Asagra said she first alerted Kelzy after noticing his condition in his room, prompting him to call Kalo since he was not at home at the time.

“The first time I saw Kuya, he was very stiff and just staring at the ceiling. I didn’t know what to do because it was my first time witnessing something like that,” Kalo recalled.

Kelzy added: “It was difficult to act because it was also our first time experiencing it. There was a point when he didn’t want to move.”

The family later decided to bring him to the hospital, a moment captured on video showing Ser Geybin struggling to breathe, with a paper bag used to help regulate his breathing.

Through tears, Asagra shared that he had long been keeping his worries to himself.

“Before all of this happened, we talked. That was the only time he opened up about what was on his mind. I was surprised because there was so much,” she said.

She also revealed that one of his concerns was his responsibility to his family following the death of his father, Peddy Capinpin, in 2021.

“He’s getting tired every day. He said he doesn’t know what will excite him next because he doesn’t know what will happen. He knows he can’t give up because he’s supporting his family, but he’s exhausted. He doesn’t know how to motivate himself,” Asagra said.

She added that Ser Geybin also felt pressure over plans for their future, including marriage, which he feels unable to prioritize due to his obligations.

Allen ended the vlog by appealing to supporters for prayers.

“Please include us in your prayers. We are not going anywhere, but Kuya needs rest. Please pray for him,” he said.