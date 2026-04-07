DJ JhaiHo rushed to ER after on-air breathing scare

In a social media post, DJ JhaiHo recounted the ordeal, describing how he had difficulty catching his breath while on air and chose to endure it until the program ended.

“Kapansin pansin na hirap na hirap at naghahabol na ako sa aking hininga yesterday sa programa. Pero PILIT kong inilalaban talaga na tapusin ang show. Right after nito 12nn to 1:30pm ako na mismo nagsugod sa self ko sa ER,” he said.

He added that he underwent multiple medical tests, including blood work, X-ray, ECG and swab procedures, to determine whether he was suffering from a heart-related condition.

“Stop na ako sa pagve-vape!” he said.

While no official diagnosis has been disclosed, the incident prompted the broadcaster to make a firm decision to quit vaping.