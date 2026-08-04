Most members of the group originally learned to play at the Bahay Pag-asa Home and School for the Blind. Music gave them confidence, fostered strong friendships, and instilled a clear sense of purpose from an early age. However, when the pandemic hit in 2020, many of these musicians lost their primary source of income as massage therapists.

In response to the economic uncertainty, the group turned back to their musical roots. They initially began performing online using borrowed instruments to lift public morale, but their efforts quickly evolved into a broader initiative aimed at preserving local culture while generating income for visually impaired artists.

After gaining a following through online concerts and street performances along Session Road, the group found a regular home at SM City Baguio. The mall provided them with a dedicated space to showcase their talent, transforming routine shopping trips into meaningful cultural experiences for the local community.

The regular weekend performances provide the musicians with a dependable source of income and a platform to demonstrate their professional capabilities. Group coordinator John Paredes said the opportunity to perform regularly gives the group a strong sense of dignity, greater visibility, and recognition as serious artists.

Throughout its existence, the ensemble has performed at cultural festivals, charity events, and even in a feature film that showcased Filipino music to international audiences. Despite these achievements, the members remain committed to their core mission of preserving traditional Filipino music and proving that talent is not limited by physical disability.