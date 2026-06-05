RDC3 holds Q2 meeting in Pampanga

DEPDev Undersecretary Joseph J. Capuno, Investment Programming Group, also took part in the meeting wherein he guided the organizing programa abs planning for Region 3. He also provided a report on the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) and other projects by the national government for Central Luzon.

The official discussed the current status of the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas (SCMB) Railway, which is the anchor infrastructure project of the LEC.

Aimed at boosting logistics and supply chain resilience in the Philippines, this freight railway will connect three major economic hubs and their respective international seaports. The project is seen to entice more investors into the country, particularly in the region.

Nerrisa T. Esguerra, Regional Director of DEPDev III and Vice-Chairperson of RDC3; ARD Aladin A. Ancheta of DEPDev III and Secretary of RDC3; a!ndDr. Reynanto C. Arimbuyutan, Co-Chairperson of RDC3 were also present.

Regional Directors of the Regional Development Agencies, representatives from the private sectors, Sectoral Committee Representatives, and Provincial Government Representatives were also there.

Mayor Jun Omar C. Ebdane of Botolan, President ng LMP–Zambales; Emmanuel C. Adaoag, PGDH-PPDO; and Larraine B. Rico, Executive Assistant to the Governor, who represented the Provincial Government of Zambales were also present.

"Sa pamamagitan ng matatag na ugnayan ng pamahalaan, pribadong sektor, at iba pang development partners, maisusulong natin ang mga programa at proyektong magpapalawak ng mga oportunidad at magpapabilis ng pag-unlad ng Gitnang Luzon," RDC Chair Ebdane said.

"Sa pagpupulong na ito, ating muling binigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng sama-samang pagpaplano tungo sa mas mabilis, mas inklusibo, at mas matatag na kaunlaran ng Gitnang Luzon."