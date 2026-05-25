RDC3 discuss priority projects for Central Luzon

The Regional Development Council Region 3 (RDC3) conducted an Executive Meeting to discuss ongoing priority project of Central Luzon on 25 May 2026 in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

According to RDC3 Chairman Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., “There are a lot of matters that we need to look into, and I believe this is the start of making things right… lahat ng prosesong ito ay ginagawa na noon pa, at naniniwala akong maipagpapatuloy natin ito nang maayos.”

Pampanga Vice Governor Dennis Pineda representing Gov. Lilia Pineda; Bataan Gov. Jose Enrique S. Garcia III; Tarlac Gov. Christian Tell A. Yap; Nueva Ecija Gov. Aurelio M. Umali; and Bulacan Gov. Daniel R. Fernando were all present during the meeting.

The officials discussed the alignment of RDC3 Priority Projects in each province, including the schedule of projects focused on the continuation of development in Region 3. Ebdane said that the RDC3 will continue all ongoing projects, as the meeting tackled solving problems that hinder the completion.

Rosalie C. Abesamis, Regional Director of DBM III; Engr. Arnold D. Ocampo, Regional Director of DPWH III; and Ms. Nerrisa T. Esguerra, Regional Director of DEPDev III and Vice-Chairperson of RDC III, along with the Provincial Planning and Development Officers of each province were also present during the Executive Meeting.

From the province of Zambales, Emmanuel Adaoag, PGDH-PPDO; and Ms. Larraine Rico, Executive Assistant to the Governor were both present during the meeting.

RDC3 priority projects focus on flood resilience, critical transport infrastructure, and the creative economy in Central Luzon. Key initiatives in the region include the Pampanga River Basin Flood Control Master Plan, the Lazatin Flyover Project, and the Manila Bay Integrated Flood Control and Coastal Defense project.

The Manila Bay Integrated Flood Control, Coastal Defense, and Expressway Project (MBIFCCDEP) is a massive infrastructure initiative aimed at mitigating flooding while improving coastal resilience in the region.

The Flood Control Master Plans include the Support for the Pampanga River Basin Flood Control Master Plan and the DENR National Flood Management Master Plan to address perennial flooding issues.

The Lazatin Flyover Project is a major traffic decongestion and road infrastructure project endorsed by the council to improve connectivity in Pampanga.