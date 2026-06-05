PNP debunks Independence Day attack rumors

“It’s a normal and routine exercise of the Secretary’s authority over the PNP to set direction, align priorities, as well as ensure all the programs and operations of the PNP are consistent with the administration’s peace and order agenda,” he added.

“We have received no validated intelligence regarding any such threats on Independence Day, but we reassure the public that the PNP remains ready, vigilant and fully deployed to ensure the safety and security of all Independence Day celebrations across the country,” Co said.

He further explained that the matters discussed during the meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA), security at the Senate and the Interior Secretary’s Safer Cities Initiative.

“We have received no validated intelligence regarding that, and the topics discussed were actually security for the upcoming SONA, security at the Senate, as well as the Safer Cities Initiative of the Interior Secretary,” he stressed.

Co also said that any threat before, during and after the Independence Day celebration is thoroughly assessed by the PNP’s intelligence and counterterrorism units to prevent any untoward incident.

Moreover, he said contingency plans are already in place, with pre-designated personnel set to be deployed in key areas, including Malacañang Palace.

“We already have operational plans for deployment. We already have them in place,” the PNP spokesperson said.

“Almost all our police officers will be deployed. I do not have the exact number right now, but we will,” he added.

Co also warned against the spread of malicious and unverified reports that could mislead the public.

“Of course, ang ano lang natin is let us not—siguro, let us not be a party to sowing disinformation, if ever this is disinformation. Let us validate all the information that we receive,” Co said.

Asked whether the PNP would raise its alert status on June 12, Co replied that the police force is always on alert.

“Again, I assure the public that we are always ready and vigilant to handle any threat or any eventuality,” he said.