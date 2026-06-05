NBI cautious over ‘Bato’ yacht escape report

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is treating with caution reports that Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa may have fled Metro Manila aboard a yacht, warning that the information could be part of an effort to mislead authorities searching for the fugitive lawmaker.
NBI director Melvin Matibag said investigators are still verifying claims that dela Rosa boarded a luxury vessel bound for Batangas after allegedly leaving the Senate compound in the early hours of 14 May.
“We need to check first. Maybe we’re being misled, so we are being careful,” Matibag said.
The NBI said its priority is to separate credible leads from information intended to divert law enforcement resources as the search for the senator continues.
The bureau’s cautious approach follows the recent arrest of a man accused of providing false information about Dela Rosa’s whereabouts in exchange for money, raising concerns about deliberate attempts to obstruct the manhunt.