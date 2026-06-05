NBI cautious over ‘Bato’ yacht escape report

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is treating with caution reports that Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa may have fled Metro Manila aboard a yacht, warning that the information could be part of an effort to mislead authorities searching for the fugitive lawmaker.

NBI director Melvin Matibag said investigators are still verifying claims that dela Rosa boarded a luxury vessel bound for Batangas after allegedly leaving the Senate compound in the early hours of 14 May.