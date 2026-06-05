NBI on Bato yacht tip: ‘Baka nililigaw lang tayo?’

“Baka kasi nililigaw lang tayo, kaya maingat tayo (Maybe we’re being misled, so we are being careful),” he added.

According to Matibag, the bureau’s priority is to distinguish credible leads from information intended to divert law enforcement resources as the search for the senator continues.

Rumors circulating online claimed that dela Rosa was spotted aboard a yacht traveling out of Metro Manila.

However, the NBI said it has yet to establish the accuracy of the report and is coordinating with other government agencies to determine the senator’s whereabouts.

The bureau’s cautious approach comes after authorities recently arrested a man accused of providing false information about dela Rosa’s location in exchange for a substantial amount of money, highlighting concerns over deliberate attempts to obstruct the ongoing manhunt.

Dela Rosa is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with the deadly anti-drug campaign carried out during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

As chief of the Philippine National Police at the time, dela Rosa oversaw the implementation of the government’s war on drugs.

Meanwhile, Senator Robinhood Padilla denied allegations that he helped facilitate dela Rosa’s escape by escorting him from the Senate compound to a yacht club, where the senator allegedly boarded a vessel headed for Batangas.

The NBI said all reported sightings and tips continue to undergo verification as investigators pursue leads while guarding against misinformation that could hamper efforts to locate the senator.