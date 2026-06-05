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Miss Manila hopefuls tour city’s historic core

Candidates of the 2026 Miss Manila explores Intramuros
Candidates of the 2026 Miss Manila explores IntramurosDepartment of Manila Tourism and Culture
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The journey to the crown continued with a meaningful cultural immersion as the Miss Manila 2026 candidates toured some of the capital’s most iconic landmarks, including Intramuros, Escolta, and Binondo.

The heritage experience offered the delegates a deeper appreciation of Manila’s rich history, vibrant traditions, and enduring cultural legacy. Beyond the competition, the tour served as a reminder of the stories, communities, and historical treasures that make the city truly unique.

Candidates of the 2026 Miss Manila explores Intramuros
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Through every stop, the candidates gained a greater understanding of the heritage they hope to represent 

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