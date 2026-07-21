The SC denied the appeal of seven accused, including a policeman, who sought to overturn their conviction by a regional trial court (RTC), which had been affirmed by the Court of Appeals (CA).

“After a judicious review of the records, this Court finds no cogent reason to disturb the findings of either the RTC or the CA with respect to the surviving accused-appellants,” the SC said.

“As the CA aptly discussed, findings of fact made by the trial court are accorded the highest degree of respect by an appellate court and, absent a clear disregard of the evidence before it that can otherwise affect the results of the case, those findings should not be ignored,” it added.

The seven accused — Jose Olbato, Jaime Tolevas, Romeo Aruta, Rodrigo Aruta, Alberto Culang, Edwin Castillo, and PO3 Clayton Patingan — were sentenced to reclusion perpetua without eligibility for parole. They were also ordered to pay the victim P100,000 in civil indemnity, P100,000 in moral damages, and P100,000 in exemplary damages.

The case stemmed from the 2004 kidnapping in Manila of Geneve Ong Sy, who was released after a P500,000 ransom was paid.

The high court found untenable the accused-appellants' argument that the loss of the ransom money created reasonable doubt as to whether a ransom had existed.

It also ruled that, contrary to the accused's claims, “the prosecution sufficiently proved through the testimonies of Genevieve and her father that the ransom was demanded, negotiated, and delivered.”

“The fact that the PHP 500,000.00 ransom was not presented in court does not negate the occurrence of the demand and payment, both of which were clearly established by testimonial and documentary evidence,” the SC said.

The Court reiterated that the presentation of the ransom money during trial is not required to convict individuals of kidnapping for ransom.