Heritage, beauty and elegance shine at Miss Philippines Earth 2026 Santacruzan

The evening became a showcase of grace and sophistication as candidates paraded in elaborate creations inspired by traditional Filipino elegance. Beyond the glamour, the Santacruzan also paid tribute to faith, heritage, and timeless cultural traditions deeply rooted in Philippine history.

Standing out among the delegates were three candidates who earned the coveted “Natatanging Reina” distinctions for their commanding presence and striking interpretations of their royal-inspired ensembles. Their performances captivated both the audience and judges, making them the evening’s most celebrated queens.

Adding even more prestige to the event were the reigning elemental queens of Miss Philippines Earth 2025, who joined the grand procession portraying iconic royal figures such as Reina Elena and Reina Emperatriz. Their presence elevated the spectacle into a majestic tribute to womanhood, culture, and environmental advocacy.

As the Miss Philippines Earth 2026 competition continues, the Santacruzan served as another reminder that the pageant is not only a platform for beauty and advocacy, but also a celebration of Filipino identity and artistry.

Winners List

• “Natatanging Reina” 1st Place — Rina Andrea of Ballesteros, Cagayan

Designer: Edwin Uy

• “Natatanging Reina” 2nd Place — Angel of Pototan, Iloilo

Designer: AL Bernaldez

• “Natatanging Reina” 3rd Place — Rodelia of San Jose de Buenavista, Antique

Designer: Gus Villa