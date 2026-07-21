Under the proposal, portions of Aseana would be assigned to five adjacent barangays based on their respective locations, with each barangay assuming jurisdiction over the establishments within its designated area.

The proposal carries significant economic implications because of the area's large tax base and revenue-generating potential.

“The area has enormous potential in terms of taxes and income,” Garcia said, adding that voters in the five affected barangays will decide whether they approve the redistribution of jurisdiction.

Garcia acknowledged that the plebiscite is likely to be closely contested because not all barangays may favor the proposal, particularly those that stand to lose territory or sources of revenue.

“This is a contested proposal, so we do not expect it to be a walk in the park,” Garcia said.

Around 80,000 registered voters from the five barangays are expected to participate in the plebiscite.

Garcia clarified that, unlike special elections, the cost of the plebiscite will be shouldered by the Parañaque City government, which proposed the measure, and not by the Comelec.

The poll body will hold a command conference this week in preparation for the plebiscite.