Coco Martin shares the foundation of his life with Julia Montes

“Siya ang reyna ng aming tahanan,” he said with a smile, referring to Montes.

The actor explained that maturity and understanding have transformed his outlook on relationships. Despite growing up independent and accustomed to making his own decisions, he learned that maintaining peace at home often requires patience, compromise, and humility.

“Natuto akong mag-adjust,” he shared. “Para ang bahay n’yo maging masaya at maging tahimik, kailangan bilang lalaki, matuto kang manahimik.”

Rather than insisting on his own opinions, Martin said he has learned the value of listening and understanding. He joked that many household decisions are ultimately referred to Montes to avoid unnecessary disagreements.

“Manahimik, mag-adjust at umunawa,” he added, summarizing the philosophy he now follows.

Beyond their personal life, Montes has become one of his most trusted partners professionally. Martin proudly described the actress as someone who manages many of the business responsibilities connected to his production ventures while he focuses on the creative side of filmmaking and storytelling.

“Lahat ng finances, siya,” Martin said. “Ako nasa creative lang.”

His admiration extends even to Montes’ talents at home. The actor proudly shared that she invested time learning culinary skills from professional chefs, earning her the distinction of being the queen not only of their household but also of its kitchen.

The couple’s partnership has become even more visible in recent months. Aside from sharing endorsement projects, they are also set to headline the upcoming action-drama series Sigabo , marking another milestone in their professional journey together.

Martin said the delay in the show’s premiere ultimately proved beneficial, allowing the production team to refine the project and deliver a stronger final product.

“Sobra akong happy at sobra akong proud,” he said. “Kung ano ang ine-expect ng mga tao, ibibigay namin iyon.”

While many celebrity relationships struggle under public scrutiny, Martin believes privacy has been one of the keys to preserving what they have built.

“Pinaka-key ’yung marespeto kami sa isa’t isa,” he emphasized.

For the actor, passion may ignite a relationship, but respect sustains it. He believes that as years pass, admiration and support become even more important than the excitement of new romance.

“Yung respeto at suportahan ng isa’t isa, iyon ang pinaka-sikreto namin,” he said. “Kaya yung pagmamahal namin, mas tumitindi.”

Martin also revealed how deeply integrated Montes has become in every aspect of his life. Whether attending meetings, working on projects, or making important decisions, he prefers having her by his side.

“Kapag wala siya para akong napipilay,” he admitted during his Regasco contract renewal with Julia. “Kapag nandiyan siya, parang nagkakaroon ako ng extra lakas ng loob.”

Despite recurring speculation about a possible political career, Martin once again dismissed any plans to enter public office. He stressed that he would rather continue helping Filipinos through his work in entertainment than venture into politics.

“Mas makakatulong tayo sa maraming Pilipino sa simpleng pamamaraan,” he said.

As they prepare for another television project together and continue to share both their personal and professional lives, Martin remains grateful for the relationship that has become his source of strength, stability, and inspiration.

For him, the secret is surprisingly simple: respect, understanding, and choosing each other every day.