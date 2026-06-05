Cainta, DMW push OFW reintegration

“I only found out yesterday that they are actually preparing jobs for returning OFWs who want to stay here permanently but still want to work,” Nieto said.

The mayor urged returning migrant workers living in Cainta to visit his office directly to facilitate immediate job placement requests.

During the dialogue, Nieto also submitted several requests for financial assistance on behalf of local migrant workers to the department for processing.

Nieto cited that he and Cacdac share a long personal history, having been classmates in law school.

“He is smart. I used to copy from him back when we were still studying,” Nieto joked.

The mayor recalled a classroom conversation from their student days where both men accurately predicted their future public service roles.

“We talked about what careers would be good for us,” Nieto said. “He said he wants to become the secretary of labor — he used to be somewhat of an activist — and I said I’ll probably end up as a mayor.”