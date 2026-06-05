DMW chief visits Cainta to discuss OFW concerns

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac on Thursday visited Cainta, Rizal Mayor Keith Nieto discuss concerns with overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in his jurisdiction.

"We discussed their programs at the DMW, but I became interested in learning about their reintegration program for returning OFWs," Nieto said.

"I only found out yesterday that they are actually preparing jobs for returning OFWs who want to stay here permanently but still want to work," the mayor added.

Nieto encouraged returning OFWs from Cainta who want a job to go to his office so he could call in their request and they could start working right away.

The local chief executive also took the opportunity to bring forward the OFWs who have requests for financial assistance to present to the DMW and get help.

Nieto said Cacdac was his friend and classmate during law school.

"He is smart. I used to copy from him back when we were still studying," he jokingly said.

"One day inside the classroom, we talked about what careers would be good for us. He said he wants to become the Secretary of Labor. He used to be somewhat of an activist. And I said, I'll probably end up as a mayor," the local chief executive added.