TV host-actress who used to dominate endorsements... now can't book a single one

This female personality started in a commercial that featured a very popular actor. All she had to do was shout his name, and people began to notice her.

Soon after, her newfound popularity got her into television as one of the hosts of a noontime show. After some years, she switched networks and became an even bigger name. She appeared in commercials left and right and was one of the highest-paid personalities in television and film.

She has since stopped appearing on television and in movies owing to her busy family life.

When casting for TV commercials, her name is often crossed out as advertisers doubt whether she can still sell products. She is no longer the sought-after showbiz personality she once was.

To still make her presence felt, she now hosts an online show to keep herself active in the showbiz world.