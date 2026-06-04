Sto. Tomas leads as Miss Philippines Earth People’s Choice race heats up

Rounding out the current Top 5 are Ballesteros, Cagayan with 20,406 votes, Pasig City with 19,521 votes, and Tayabas City with 19,177 votes. The narrow margins separating the contenders suggest that the standings could shift dramatically as voting continues.

The Miss People’s Choice competition carries significant stakes, as the contestant who earns the highest number of votes will automatically receive the special title and secure a coveted place among the Top 15 finalists of Miss Philippines Earth 2026.

Current Top 5 Rankings (as of June 3, 7:30 p.m.)

Sto. Tomas, Batangas – 29,193 votes Pinukpuk, Kalinga – 26,622 votes Ballesteros, Cagayan – 20,406 votes Pasig City – 19,521 votes Tayabas City – 19,177 votes

With voting set to close on June 27, candidates and their supporters still have weeks to influence the outcome. As the numbers continue to climb, every vote could prove crucial in determining who will claim the People’s Choice crown and earn an early spot in the finals night lineup.