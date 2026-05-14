Miss Philippines Earth 2026 bets champion community advocacy

More than beauty and stage presence, this year’s candidates are using the platform to spotlight advocacies rooted in environmental sustainability, public health, education, and community empowerment.

Among the delegates drawing attention is Patricia Anne Nichole Bangug of Agoo, La Union, whose advocacy “One Pat at a Time” focuses on building community-based sustainability initiatives that combine environmental action with public service.

A nurse, public servant, and volunteer, Bangug emphasized the importance of creating long-term impact through grassroots participation.

She shared that clean-up drives and environmental education programs inspired her to strengthen barangay-level coastal clean-ups and waste segregation efforts to encourage more eco-conscious communities.

Bangug also proposed the creation of “CommuniTREE” nurseries, which would grow fruit-bearing trees to support both reforestation and food security initiatives in local communities.

Meanwhile, Hana Tiffany Carman Christen of Passi City underscored the role beauty queens can play in amplifying environmental concerns and encouraging collective action.

“I alone cannot stop these issues, however, being a beauty queen gives me that privilege to speak up and be heard by everyone,” she said.

Christen hopes to strengthen community outreach efforts, collaborate with organizations, and encourage greater awareness of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“There are a lot of things we can do and a lot I haven’t done yet. But these small actions, little by little can unite us,” she added.

For Natasha Pauline Batac of Pinukpuk, Kalinga, environmental advocacy is closely tied to public health.

As a nurse, Batac plans to integrate environmental health education into community programs, emphasizing how caring for the environment directly affects people’s overall well-being.

Her proposed initiatives include awareness campaigns on proper waste management and environmental conservation, alongside partnerships with local leaders to promote sustainable tourism that benefits communities while protecting natural resources.

Education also remains central to the advocacy of Regina Esther Angelica Francisco of Zamboanga City.

An assistant instructor by profession, Francisco hopes to continue promoting environmental and climate education through discussions in barangays and far-flung communities.

“By translating environmental issues into more practical, everyday realities, I hope I could help empower individuals to become more aware and ready for action,” she shared.

For Mary Ganaba of Tupi, South Cotabato, community participation remains the key to meaningful environmental change.

Ganaba aims to strengthen volunteer-driven initiatives that encourage residents to actively participate in clean-up drives, sanitation campaigns, and sustainability programs.

“She believes that when people are directly engaged in the process, environmental responsibility becomes a shared commitment,” her advocacy statement read.