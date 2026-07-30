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MAKATI CITY — Akbayan Rep. Chel Diokno on Thursday called for stronger institutions and sweeping justice reforms, saying the rule of law must be reinforced to protect ordinary Filipinos, uphold fairness and strengthen public trust in government.
Addressing the Rotary Club of Manila's weekly meeting, Diokno said many Filipinos continue to face hardship because of weaknesses in the country's legal system. He urged reforms that would strengthen institutions so they remain effective regardless of changes in political leadership.
"As members of the business community, I know it's so important for you to have a level playing field. You cannot operate when others are given better opportunities than you are. [I] truly believe that we must begin the hard work of building rule of law in our country institutionally," he said.
"So that no matter who becomes our leader... they will not be able to destroy that institution," he added.
Diokno also encouraged Filipinos to draw inspiration from the country's heroes, saying their sacrifices should serve as a guide as the nation confronts today's challenges.
Citing country's standing in the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index, Diokno noted that the Philippines ranked 97th out of 143 countries and jurisdictions and 13th out of 15 in East Asia and the Pacific, underscoring the need for institutional reforms.
"We have so much more to work on. With your help, I hope that in our lifetime, we can see the rule of law strengthened in our country," he said.
Among the measures he is advocating is House Bill No. 7305, which seeks to establish the Joint Congressional Commission on Justice System Reform (JUSTCOM).
The proposed body would conduct a comprehensive review of the country's justice system to address slow case resolution, jail congestion and unequal access to justice.
Diokno also renewed his push for a comprehensive Right to Information law, describing transparency as a cornerstone of good governance.
"Of course when we speak of good governance, right to information, transparency is so important," he said.
He said he intends to pursue legislation that guarantees broader public access to government information while limiting exceptions.
Closing his remarks, Diokno urged Filipinos not to lose hope, stressing that lasting reforms often begin with committed individuals willing to act.
"To study our history, not just the history of our country, but the history of the world, all it has taken to make major changes are to do with the individuals. And I see a lot of committed individuals in this room. So I am not without hope," he said. Quoting a familiar saying, he concluded: "The one who surrenders hope surrenders life, and we can give it all that we have."