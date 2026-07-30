MAKATI CITY — Akbayan Rep. Chel Diokno on Thursday called for stronger institutions and sweeping justice reforms, saying the rule of law must be reinforced to protect ordinary Filipinos, uphold fairness and strengthen public trust in government.

Addressing the Rotary Club of Manila's weekly meeting, Diokno said many Filipinos continue to face hardship because of weaknesses in the country's legal system. He urged reforms that would strengthen institutions so they remain effective regardless of changes in political leadership.

"As members of the business community, I know it's so important for you to have a level playing field. You cannot operate when others are given better opportunities than you are. [I] truly believe that we must begin the hard work of building rule of law in our country institutionally," he said.

"So that no matter who becomes our leader... they will not be able to destroy that institution," he added.

Diokno also encouraged Filipinos to draw inspiration from the country's heroes, saying their sacrifices should serve as a guide as the nation confronts today's challenges.