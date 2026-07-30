"So, if you are asking whether the President approved or gave clearance to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to open the tax records of Vice President Sara and Atty. Manases Carpio, yes," Castro said.

Castro said Marcos authorized the release because he was merely following the law and the prescribed legal process, despite earlier saying he would not interfere in the request to avoid setting a precedent for future impeachment proceedings against other impeachable officials, including the President.

"The President will follow whatever the law and the process require. If the law requires his approval for the BIR to release the tax records of Vice President Sara and Atty. Manases Carpio, and this is in pursuit of the truth, then he will not withhold it from the Filipino people," Castro said.

She added that the President would not stand in the way of establishing the truth, noting that even senators, including Sen. Panfilo Lacson, had expressed support for obtaining the documents.

Castro also dismissed claims that the President's decision was politically motivated.

"Whenever the President acts in accordance with the law, those affected always claim it is politically motivated. Regardless of what others say, the President will continue to follow the law and due process," she said.

Under Section 71 of the National Internal Revenue Code, the President's authorization is required before confidential tax records may be disclosed.

Following the approval, BIR personnel delivered copies of the tax documents of Duterte and Carpio on Thursday morning.

The Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, earlier directed BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza to comply with its subpoena seeking the Vice President's tax records.