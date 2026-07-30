Seated close to one another, Gallo playfully teased:

“Na-miss ko lang. Okay lang ba 'yun? Na-miss mo ba ako, Heaven? Madali lang sagot, oo o hindi."

Unable to hide her emotions, Peralejo admitted:

“Ilang years kami magkasama—and yes, na-miss ko si Marco."

Although they are now exes, Gallo believes they are in a much better place today.

“We are exes and everything. Obviously, as exes nagkaroon kami ng phase na nagkaka-initan kami," he revealed.

But he said everything is now water under the bridge.

“Sobrang okay na kami. Walang galit. Walang kahit ano. I am happy being around you. The others have seen it. It is fun to work with you,” he said.

Peralejo, meanwhile, admitted feeling emotional as The University Series nears its conclusion after being part of the franchise since its first installment.

“Masaya and malungkot at the same time kasi ito mga kasama namin na gusto ko makasama hanggang sa pagtanda,” Peralejo said.