Philippines loses bid for UNSC non-permanent seat

The election completed the selection of five new non-permanent members, with Austria and Portugal representing the Western European and Others Group, Trinidad and Tobago for the Latin American and Caribbean Group, and Zimbabwe for the African Group.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro congratulated Kyrgyzstan and said the Philippines respects the outcome of the election.

“The Philippines respects the decision of the member states of the United Nations and extends its congratulations to the Kyrgyz Republic following today’s election for the non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council,” Lazaro said.

The UNSC is the UN’s most powerful body tasked with maintaining international peace and security, including authorizing ceasefires, peacekeeping missions, and sanctions.