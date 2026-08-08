The MMDA deployed a flood-control crew and mobile pump to the area.

Another section of Dr. A. Santos Avenue near Kay Talices was also reported flooded to gutter depth, or about eight inches, at 3 p.m.

In Manila, eight-inch flooding was reported along Roxas Boulevard's Pedro Gil service road at 4:23 p.m., as well as portions of Taft Avenue, including the southbound section near Escoda Street and the northbound stretch between Pedro Gil and the Philippine General Hospital.

The flooding along Taft Avenue between Pedro Gil and PGH had subsided by 3:40 p.m., the MMDA said.

Eight-inch flooding was also reported along Taft Avenue near Quirino in Malate and Dr. A. Santos Avenue near Canaynay Avenue and Parañaque National High School.

In Malabon, about four inches of water was reported along Gov. Pascual Avenue in Sitio 6 at 3:14 p.m. The MMDA said clearing of clogged drainage inlets was ongoing.

Makati's EDSA-Pasong Tamo Tunnel also experienced about eight inches of flooding at 11:30 a.m. Authorities were cleaning inlets in the low-lying area.

The flooding came as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued a heavy rainfall warning for Metro Manila at 2 p.m. due to an enhanced southwest monsoon, or habagat.

PAGASA has warned that the southwest monsoon, enhanced by the prevailing weather system, could continue to bring rains over Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.

The weather disturbance has already prompted widespread weather-related disruptions in parts of the country, with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reporting deaths linked to the combined effects of Tropical Cyclones Luis and Maymay and the southwest monsoon.

As of the MMDA's 4:30 p.m. report, no road closure was reported in the listed flood-affected areas.###