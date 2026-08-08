The PDRRMO Nueva Ecija has reported that the water elevation at Pantabangan Dam is now at 180.83 meters as of 8 August 2026.

According to the report, the Pantabangan Dam has ab increase in water level by 0.50 meters during the 24-hour time period due to continuous rains.

The report stated that the dam is 40.17 meters below spilling level, as the spilling level reference is set at 221 meters. The report added that the ideal water elevation (rule of curve) is at 209.64 meters, with the current state of the dam's water is below 28.81 meters from the ideal water elevation.