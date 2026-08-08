The PDRRMO Nueva Ecija has reported that the water elevation at Pantabangan Dam is now at 180.83 meters as of 8 August 2026.
According to the report, the Pantabangan Dam has ab increase in water level by 0.50 meters during the 24-hour time period due to continuous rains.
The report stated that the dam is 40.17 meters below spilling level, as the spilling level reference is set at 221 meters. The report added that the ideal water elevation (rule of curve) is at 209.64 meters, with the current state of the dam's water is below 28.81 meters from the ideal water elevation.
Meanwhile, the PDRRMO Nueva Ecija stated that the province will continue to experience yellow warning level, specifically in the areas of Lupao, Nampicuao, Cuyapo, Guimba, Talugtug, Munoz, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Jaen, Cabanatuan, Santa Rosa, Aliaga, Quezon, Licab, Zaragoza, San Antonio, San Leonardo, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Jose, General Mamerto Natividad, and Llanera.
The PDRRMO also warned of flooding in flood-prone areas
The report added that light to moderate with occasional heavy rains affecting Nueva Ecija which may persist within 3 hours include the areas of Gapan, General Tinio, Bongabon, Carranglan, Gabaldon, Laur, Palayan, Pantabangan, Penaranda, and Rizal.
The public and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices concerned are advised to MONITOR the weather condition and watch for the next warning to be issued at 2:00 PM today.
Weather outlook for Nueva Ecija on 9 August is 50-100mm of rainfall, while 10 August will also have the same prediction of 50-100mm of rainfall.
Forecast rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas. Moreover, impacts in some areas may be worsened by significant antecedent rainfall.
The public disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measure to protect life and property. PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue Heavy Rainfall Warnings/ Thunderstorms Advisories, and other severe weather information specific to their areas of responsibility as appropriate.