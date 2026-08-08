The President said the speech had initially been longer and was repeatedly shortened to avoid exhausting the audience and his voice.

“So dahan-dahan naming ginawang mas maiksi para naman hindi umabot ng dalawang oras kalahati ang speech. Masyadong mapapagod ang tao pati ako mauubos ang boses ko,” he said.

The admission comes after the July 27 address, which lasted 1 hour and 26 minutes, making it the longest of Marcos' five SONAs since he took office. He used the speech to highlight his administration's anti-corruption drive, economic measures, food and energy security, education, health and the country's maritime rights.

But several issues were either not discussed or only partly addressed in the speech, including broader political reforms, the cost-of-living crisis, the anti-political dynasty bill and the government's approach to illegal drugs. Marcos also did not mention the International Criminal Court or the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Marcos did not say in the vlog which of the issues left out of the SONA were among those he had intended to discuss.

Instead, he cited concerns raised in letters from members of the Youth for Health Coalition, which he said had asked him to address hunger, malnutrition and health problems affecting young Filipinos.

“Hindi lahat ng bagay ay matatalakay pero hindi nangangahulugan na hindi ito importante,” Marcos said.

One letter described hunger at home and at school and the financial burden of a parent undergoing dialysis. Another called for greater attention to alcohol, second-hand smoke and other health risks affecting young people.

Marcos responded by citing the government's Walang Gutom Program, Kadiwa ng Pangulo and school feeding initiatives, as well as expanded support for dialysis patients and people with cancer, HIV/AIDS and mental health needs.

He also reiterated the government's zero-balance billing policy in public hospitals, under which patients can receive covered medical services without out-of-pocket expenses.

The President said preparation for the SONA had begun weeks before the address, with a team researching statistics, developments and government programs before organizing and editing the speech.

He said he personally wrote its opening and closing portions and continued to make changes until he was delivering the address.

“Alam ko na ang SONA ay higit pa sa isang talumpati, marami pang trabaho ang kailangang gawin para maisabuhay ang lahat ng ating tinatalakay at minimithi bilang isang bayan,” Marcos said.###