The Ilocos Region recorded the highest number of barangays at risk, with 2,933, followed by Central Luzon with 1,997 and CALABARZON with 1,806.

Other regions with barangays at risk of landslides and flooding include the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1,403 barangays, the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) with 707, and MIMAROPA with 133.

Western Visayas and Cagayan Valley also have barangays at risk, with 90 and 47, respectively.

Casualties, damages

The latest assessment by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) showed that six people died and seven others were injured due to the recent effects of Typhoons Luis and Maymay and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat).

“Of the six who died, two were from La Trinidad, Benguet, and two were from Rodriguez, Rizal, due to landslides, and the other two, one was from Luna, La Union, due to drowning and electrocution,” OCD Information Officer Diego Mariano said in a DZMM interview on Saturday.

According to the OCD, around 74,000 families, or 261,000 individuals, were affected by the recent typhoons and Habagat, with around 2,500 families currently staying in evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, initial reports from the agency showed more than P105 million in infrastructure damage and P3.5 million in agricultural losses due to the recent weather disturbances affecting the country.