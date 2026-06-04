Missing Sabungeros cases moved to QC courts

“Pursuant to a resolution of the Supreme Court En Banc, the venue of the three cases for Kidnapping with Homicide and Kidnapping and Serious Illegal Detention involving Atong Ang and others has been transferred from the Regional Trial Courts of Sta. Cruz, Laguna; San Pablo City, Laguna; and Lipa City, Batangas, to the Regional Trial Court of Quezon City,” DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano Martinez said in a text message to reporters.

Martinez said the transfer was granted upon the motion of the panel of prosecutors, citing security concerns and the sensitive nature of the cases.

He added that the Supreme Court resolution ordering the transfer was dated 5 February, 2026.

According to Martinez, the three cases were subsequently raffled to separate branches of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court. The branches later issued notices to the parties between April and May based on their respective schedules.

The transfer comes as legal proceedings continue over the disappearance of dozens of cockfighting enthusiasts, or sabungeros.

Last week, five families of the missing men filed an obstruction of justice complaint before the Department of Justice against one of Ang’s lawyers and three other individuals over alleged attempts to influence witnesses.

Charlene Lasco alleged that lawyer Caroline Cruz and three others worked together to persuade some families and witnesses to change their statements and positions in the case.

The disappearance of dozens of sabungeros remains one of the country's most high-profile unresolved cases. A whistleblower had earlier claimed that the victims' bodies were dumped in Taal Lake in Batangas.