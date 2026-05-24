Families of missing sabungeros urged to report intimidation attempts

“Police assistance does not end [with] case build-up and filing of charges. It expands to ensuring that no mockery of the justice system will happen at the course of the legal process,” Nartatez said.

Relatives of the missing sabungeros alleged that individuals linked to the camp of gambling tycoon Atong Ang attempted to discourage them from attending court hearings.

Reports also indicated that the number of relatives attending the hearings has declined in recent months, prompting police to verify claims of possible intervention as part of the continuing investigation.

Nartatez likewise confirmed that investigators are looking into reports of a possible meeting involving relatives and dismissed police officers previously linked to the case.

The PNP said separate manhunt operations remain active against Ang, who is facing charges connected to the disappearance of the sabungeros.

Nartatez urged families to immediately report any attempts at intimidation or coercion.

“The PNP urges the relatives of missing sabungeros to immediately report if they experience any form of harassment from other parties. Prayoridad natin ang kaligtasan nila at ang pagkakamit nila ng hustisya,” he said.