Analyst says Mabanta used media clout for alleged extortion

While Mabanta claimed that PGMN was established to promote free speech, Coronacion said the network has long been identified with the Duterte camp.

“To prove that Mr. Mabanta is historically close with the Duterte family, Usec Claire Castro showed some photos to the media. Also, PGMN’s roster of anchors includes pro-Duterte political vloggers, influencers, and supporters,” Coronacion said.

He added that the allegations made by the National Bureau of Investigation suggest Mabanta’s influence in media may have gone beyond political advocacy.

“The NBI’s claim that Mr. Mabanta demanded hush money from former Speaker Romualdez to bury videos about flood control anomalies suggests that his background in media influence may have been leveraged for personal gain rather than just political advocacy,” Coronacion said.

“The suitcases of money make it hard for him to deny the allegation of extortion,” he added.

PGMN, however, defended its investigative work on alleged national corruption involving former House Speaker Martin Romualdez following Mabanta’s arrest.

In a Facebook post dated 6 May, the network said it had completed what it described as “immense, comprehensive, and painful” research over five months.

The network claimed the material consisted of a 90-minute video packed with evidence and ready for release.

PGMN denied committing any crime and insisted that no threats were made on its part, describing the case as an attempt to silence the group from exposing the truth.

“Even before the arrest, I gave specific instructions that if anything fatal or injurious happens to any of us, our legal teams and trusted allies are to fully publish the 90-minute exposé on every major social media platform,” the statement read.

The group also claimed it had been warned several times by influential individuals who were allegedly aware of the situation and said it feared for its safety.

“The timing of the release of our exposé would leave him in a desperate situation, particularly with his vast current troubles with the Ombudsman hanging over his head,” the statement added.

The NBI earlier said Mabanta and his associates were apprehended for alleged extortion in connection with violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

According to NBI Director Melvin Matibag, the case will be elevated before the Regional Trial Court of Pasig if probable cause is established.

“We will look into the phones and accounts that were mentioned. In the meantime, we will file a case against those apprehended, and once elevated to the court, it will be recommended for the RTC in Pasig,” Matibag said.

A representative of Romualdez alleged that the extortion scheme dated back to last year, with the demand supposedly reaching P350 million two weeks ago.

“[They said that] if it is not settled by 5 May, they will release part one of the video. They already sent a teaser [previously], showing the complainant, and the content of the publication is damaging,” the representative said in Filipino.

The representative also alleged that Mabanta demanded P75 million and attempted to place the money inside a newly purchased suitcase.

“There was even a discussion of P300 million, take it or leave it, until it escalated to the entrapment operation yesterday,” the representative added.

An NBI agent said Mabanta was arrested after authorities tracked his alleged accomplice to Valle Verde Country Club in Pasig, where marked money was reportedly received during the operation.

“He provided the address. When the money was handed over, we did not arrest the one who received it because they were not the person we were dealing with. We followed where the money was brought, and the subject [Franco Mabanta] was also there,” the agent said.

Matibag said cyber warrants are also being considered to investigate individuals linked to the alleged crime.

“We will proceed with caution and ensure fairness in handling these cases,” he said.