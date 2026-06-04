Manhunt launched after triple shooting incidents

What began as an ordinary Sunday night in Ilocos Sur quickly turned into a tense and troubling evening as three separate shooting incidents unfolded across different parts of the province, leaving one barangay official dead, another man wounded, and authorities scrambling to track down those responsible.
The violence, which occurred in Narvacan, Candon City and Magsingal on 1 June, has prompted the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office (ISPPO) to tighten security measures and launch an intensified province-wide manhunt.
In a statement issued 2 June, the provincial police condemned the attacks and vowed to use all available resources to identify and arrest those involved.
“Investigations are ongoing, and all available investigative efforts are being undertaken to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” the ISPPO said.
Drinking session turns violent
One of the incidents took place in Barangay San Agustin, Candon City, where what appeared to be a routine drinking session ended in gunfire.
Police identified the victim as Romeo Garciano y Ariola, 37, a businessman involved in the scrap materials trade.
Investigators said Garciano was drinking with the suspect when an argument reportedly broke out. The altercation escalated, and the suspect allegedly shot him using a firearm of still-undetermined caliber.
Despite suffering a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, Garciano survived and was rushed to the City of Candon Hospital for treatment.
Within hours, police tracked down and arrested Michael Langidien Villanueva, also known as “Potiong,” 44, through coordination with barangay officials and members of his family.