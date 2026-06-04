Manhunt launched after triple shooting incidents

In a statement issued 2 June, the provincial police condemned the attacks and vowed to use all available resources to identify and arrest those involved.

“Investigations are ongoing, and all available investigative efforts are being undertaken to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” the ISPPO said.

Drinking session turns violent

One of the incidents took place in Barangay San Agustin, Candon City, where what appeared to be a routine drinking session ended in gunfire.

Police identified the victim as Romeo Garciano y Ariola, 37, a businessman involved in the scrap materials trade.