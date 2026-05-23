Woman injured in Batac City shooting

A 39-year-old woman was injured after being shot by unidentified motorcycle-riding suspects in Barangay San Mateo, Batac City, Ilocos Norte shortly after midnight on Friday, May 23.

Police identified the victim as Ravellie Riveral y Rigunay, a married street vendor and resident of Barangay San Mateo. She is a native of Sto. Domingo, Ilocos Sur.

According to the initial police investigation, the victim was standing in front of her house at around 12:05 a.m. when two unidentified suspects onboard a motorcycle allegedly opened fire using an undetermined caliber of firearm before fleeing toward an unknown direction.