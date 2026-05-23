Woman injured in Batac City shooting

A 39-year-old woman was injured after being shot by unidentified motorcycle-riding suspects in Barangay San Mateo, Batac City, Ilocos Norte shortly after midnight on Friday, May 23.
Police identified the victim as Ravellie Riveral y Rigunay, a married street vendor and resident of Barangay San Mateo. She is a native of Sto. Domingo, Ilocos Sur.
According to the initial police investigation, the victim was standing in front of her house at around 12:05 a.m. when two unidentified suspects onboard a motorcycle allegedly opened fire using an undetermined caliber of firearm before fleeing toward an unknown direction.
A neighbor, identified as Gian Ulit, immediately brought the victim to the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center for medical treatment.
Personnel of the Batac City Police Station responded to the incident at around 12:50 a.m. after the shooting was reported to authorities at about 12:45 a.m.
Scene of the Crime Operatives processed the area and recovered six fired cartridges and five deformed slugs, all of still undetermined caliber.
Police said investigators have already interviewed the victim, her family members, and nearby residents to identify possible witnesses and gather additional information regarding the incident.
Authorities are also examining available CCTV footage, conducting a background investigation, and pursuing follow-up operations, including dragnet and seal-off operations, to identify and arrest the suspects.