Three separate shootings rock Ilocos Sur; one dead, one injured, suspect arrested in Candon case

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The victim was identified as Romeo Garciano y Ariola, 37, a married businessman engaged in the buy-and-sell of scrap materials and a resident of Barangay San Agustin. Police said Garciano and the suspect were reportedly having a drinking spree when a misunderstanding arose, prompting the suspect to shoot him with a still-undetermined caliber firearm.

Garciano sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was rushed to the City of Candon Hospital for treatment.

A follow-up operation conducted by the Candon City Police Station led to the arrest of Michael Langidien Villanueva, alias “Potiong,” 44, also a resident of Barangay San Agustin. Police said the suspect was arrested on June 2 following coordination with barangay officials and members of his family. Appropriate charges are being prepared against him.

In Magsingal, a barangay official was killed in a separate shooting incident later that evening.

Police identified the victim as Joseph Sabado Urbien, 50, a Barangay Kagawad of Barangay Bungro, Magsingal, Ilocos Sur.

According to investigators, Urbien was resting outside his residence in Barangay Bungro at around 10:45 p.m. when he was shot in the head by still-unidentified assailants.

He was taken to the Ilocos Sur District Hospital in Magsingal but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Crime scene investigators recovered one fired cartridge case believed to be from a .45-caliber firearm. Police have yet to determine the motive behind the killing, and no suspects have been identified as of this writing.

A third shooting incident was also reported in Narvacan and was cited by ISPPO in its official statement. However, authorities have yet to release details regarding the case.

DAILY TRIBUNE sought information and comment from the Narvacan Municipal Police Station through calls and text messages but received no response as of press time.

Despite the incidents, ISPPO said peace and order in the province remains stable and announced the implementation of heightened security measures under the Enhanced A.L.E.R.T.O. Framework.

Provincial Director Police Colonel Agosto M. Asuncion directed all police stations and units to intensify mobile patrol operations, increase police visibility, conduct strategic checkpoint operations, and strengthen intelligence-gathering and monitoring activities throughout the province.

The provincial police office also appealed to the public for cooperation and urged anyone with information regarding the incidents to coordinate with authorities, assuring that all information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Investigations into the three shooting incidents remain ongoing.