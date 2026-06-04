DILG activates four new Unified 911 command centers

The simultaneous launch of the facilities in Regions I, II, VI and VIII marks another milestone in the implementation of the Unified 911 Emergency Response System, a flagship program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. aimed at providing faster and more accessible emergency assistance nationwide.

According to the DILG, the new command centers are designed to reduce response times, improve coordination among emergency responders and strengthen disaster and crisis response capabilities at the local level.

The agency said the expansion forms part of a broader strategy to decentralize emergency operations and build a more responsive and resilient national emergency response system.

A key feature of the new facilities is the deployment of 21 dialect-sensitive operators and emergency telecommunicators trained to communicate in the predominant languages spoken in their respective regions.

These include Ilocano in Region I; Ilocano, Ibanag and Yogad/Gaddang in Region II; Hiligaynon and Kinaray-a in Region VI; and Waray and Cebuano in Region VIII.

The DILG emphasized that language barriers should not hinder emergency response efforts, especially during situations where clear and immediate communication can save lives.

With the addition of the four new facilities, the total number of Unified 911 command centers nationwide has increased to six. These include the National Command Center in Metro Manila and the Regional Command Center in Cebu.

The department also reported significant improvements in system performance, with efficiency rates reaching 97.23 percent, up from 48.33 percent in 2024 and 70.71 percent during the early stages of implementation in 2025.

The DILG said four more command centers are scheduled to be established within the year as part of efforts to create a fully integrated national emergency response network.

Representing Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla during the launch ceremonies, PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the government remains committed to strengthening local emergency response capabilities and providing additional support to local government units.

The Unified 911 Emergency Response System serves as the country's centralized emergency hotline, allowing the public to access police, fire, medical and other emergency services through a single number anywhere in the Philippines.