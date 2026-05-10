911 logs over 5.2 million emergency calls from Filipinos in early 2026

Established under Executive Order No. 56, s. 2018, the Unified 911 Hotline links callers to police, fire, medical, rescue, and other emergency response services nationwide.

The DILG also reported a decline in prank and fraudulent calls following recent system upgrades, including measures to block AI-generated and automated prank calls.

Behind the millions of calls were individuals seeking urgent assistance during critical situations.

In Naic, Cavite, Antonio Mariñas called 911 after witnessing a motorcycle accident. Responders from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office immediately arrived and transported the victims to a medical facility for treatment.

In Iloilo City, Jonald Mucho sought help after seeing an intoxicated man attempting to jump from an elevated area. Police officers responded and intervened before the situation escalated. The individual was later turned over to barangay officials for appropriate assistance.

Meanwhile, in Camarines Sur, Ely Panga dialed 911 after a passenger inside a Philippine National Police armored vehicle reportedly suffered a heart attack. Responders from the Pili MDRRMO provided immediate assistance and rushed the victim to the Bicol Medical Center for urgent medical attention.

“Sa oras ng panganib at sakuna, nakasandig ang publiko sa 911. Patunay ito na mas maraming Pilipino na ang nagtitiwala sa kakayahan ng pamahalaan na magbigay ng agarang responde sa oras ng emergency,” the DILG said.

The department urged the public to immediately call 911 during emergencies requiring police, fire, medical, rescue, or other urgent assistance, emphasizing that prompt reporting enables responders to act faster and potentially save lives.