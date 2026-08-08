Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the initiative builds on the gardening culture that grew during the Covid-19 pandemic, when Filipinos turned rooftops, vacant lots and small household spaces into gardens.

“I have always believed that Filipinos have a special gift. Give us a small patch of land, a rooftop, a balcony or even a few recycled containers, and before long, someone has turned them into a thriving garden,” Tiu Laurel said.

The partnership will establish Urban Agriculture Production NC II, setting national competency standards, training regulations, curricula and assessment tools for the sector.

TESDA Secretary Kiko Benitez said the program could help Filipinos turn urban farming skills into livelihoods while strengthening food security.

“Skills for agriculture is a win in many ways: we provide Training to Jobs, and we help ensure food security,” Benitez said.

The TESDA Complex in Taguig will be converted into a flagship Urban Agriculture Technology Demonstration and Training Center, with additional hubs planned at regional training centers, DA facilities and selected urban farms.

Training will cover hydroponics, vertical farming, container gardening, composting and other climate-smart methods, alongside food safety and good agricultural practices.

Certified graduates may pursue employment, establish microenterprises or train other communities, giving urban farming a formal pathway from hobby to livelihood.