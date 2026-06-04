‘Anyare, honorable senators?’

There can be no restoration without accountability and no renewal without reflection. The next step is the restoration of decorum. Disagreements are essential to democracy, but personal attacks, vendettas, grandstanding, and public theatrics must never replace thoughtful deliberation.

The Senate should be a forum for reasoned debate, not a stage for play acting or a circus performance under a P. T. Barnum tent. Filipinos expect wisdom from their senators, not conduct that diminishes the dignity of public office.

The chamber must return its focus to legislation and oversight. Citizens judge senators not by the ferocity of their struggle for power but by the quality of the laws they pass and the seriousness with which they address the nation’s problems. People are weary of episodic drama a la Netflix. They hunger for solutions, stability, and leadership.

Equally important is loyalty to the institution. Political alliances come and go, but the Senate must endure. Temporary victories should never come at the expense of national respect. No faction, ambition, or partisan interest is greater than the institution itself.

The Senate must once again become a forum for reasoned debate rather than a battlefield of egos. There was a time when Senate speeches were studied by students, scholars, lawyers, and future leaders because they elevated the public discourse and helped shape national policy.

The nation deserves a Senate where ideas prevail over personalities, competence triumphs over publicity, and wisdom rises above noise.

Senators must remember that public office is a sacred trust, not a performance before television cameras. The country needs statesmen more than celebrities, problem solvers more than headline seekers, and public servants more than performers.

The burden of restoring the Senate’s honor cannot rest solely on some of its members. It requires the collective effort of every senator who values the institution’s legacy and future.

History teaches that great institutions can emerge stronger after a humiliation if they possess the courage to reform and the wisdom to learn from failure. One act of statesmanship may not restore a damaged institution, but it can mark the beginning of recovery.

The path back begins when senators choose wisdom over spectacle, service over ambition, integrity over expediency, and country over politics. The Senate’s greatest asset is not power but public trust.

The chamber does not become august simply because its members call it so. It becomes august only when its members conduct themselves in a manner worthy of the title.

Our honorable senators, the Filipino people deserve meaningful results rather than continuing political distractions, accountability that strengthens confidence in public institutions, and conduct that reflects dignity, civility and respect for public office.

Above all, they deserve the steady, principled, and effective leadership they entrusted you to provide.

Until those expectations are met, the one question that will linger in every disappointed Filipino heart remains painfully unchanged, “Anyare, honorable senators?”