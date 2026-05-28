When statesmanship yielded to spectacle

“Good morning, Ed. I read your version of the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral. Well written and deeply painful because it forces us to confront the terrible political mess we are now in. Perhaps your next piece should offer some Solomonic advice on how ordinary citizens like myself can still make even a small difference for our children and grandchildren.”

Those words came from my good friend Louie Sison, a man too modest to acknowledge the respect and gravitas he commands in both public and private life.

I am neither Machiavelli nor Solomon, yet Louie’s tongue-in-cheek challenge deserves a response because what the nation witnessed during the 11 May Senate upheaval was not merely a leadership change. It was a tragic public drama exposing the erosion of restraint, dignity and political maturity in what was once an august chamber.