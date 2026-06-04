AFP expands leadership scholarship program to enlisted personnel, civilians

The AFP announced Thursday that it signed an addendum to its existing Memorandum of Agreement with IGSL during a ceremony held on 3 June. The signing was led by Lt. Gen. Rommel P. Roldan, acting AFP chief of staff, and Dr. Great B. Mabuti, president of IGSL.

The agreement strengthens the partnership established in 2010 for the Master of Arts in Transformational Leadership program, which aims to develop values-driven and effective leaders within the military.

Under the expanded arrangement, scholarship eligibility will no longer be limited to commissioned officers. Qualified non-commissioned officers (NCOs) and non-uniformed personnel (NUPs) may now also apply for the program.

The scholarship package covers tuition fees, textbooks, on-campus accommodation and a monthly stipend. It also extends educational opportunities to immediate family members, allowing eligible spouses to pursue master's degree programs or participate in on-campus studies.

The AFP said the initiative reflects its commitment to strengthening leadership development and professional growth across all levels of the organization.

By expanding access to advanced education and leadership training, the military aims to build a more capable, empowered and future-ready force in support of its mission of serving the Filipino people.