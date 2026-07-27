"Our unity and collective consciousness are challenged now greater than ever before," Marcos said.

"We are not greedy. We are not racists. We are not liars. We are respectful, and we are dignified. We are Filipinos, and we do not yield," he added.

The President also reaffirmed the government's commitment to the 2016 Arbitral Award, which invalidated China's sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

"This is not a claim that we advance alone, nor one that we will abandon," Marcos said.

He vowed that the government would continue to uphold the ruling using "every peaceful and legal means available" against attempts to undermine the country's rights.

Marcos also paid tribute to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard and Filipino fisherfolk for continuing to patrol and work in the country's maritime zones despite the risks.

He called on Filipinos to remain united in defending the country's sovereignty.

"Sa mga pang-aalipusta, hindi tayo matitinag. Sa manlulupig, hindi tayo pasisiil," Marcos said.

The President also pledged to fulfill his administration's commitments during its remaining two years in office.