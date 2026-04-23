SM expands scholarships for uniformed personnel, families

“We honor the courage and sacrifice of our soldiers who gave their lives in service to the nation. As part of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Educational Benefit System Office community of schools, we are proud to help carry their legacy forward by supporting their families, especially their children, in pursuing quality education through scholarship opportunities,” said Rolando T. Averilla, senior vice president for corporate and international relations at National University.

A scholarship recipient, Jamaica Casiano, an 18-year-old first-year student at NU Manila and daughter of a Philippine Navy Marine, said the program helped ease financial burdens.

“Being part of NU motivates me to strive harder and achieve my goals. My scholarship has relieved me from the financial burden of paying for my education, allowing me to focus fully on my studies,” she said.

Asia Pacific College, also part of the SM Group, has supported 1,283 scholars from the AFP and the Philippine National Police since 2006, helping them pursue degrees in information technology, engineering, and business.

“Providing access to relevant, industry-aligned education is not just an aspiration for us. It is something we actively deliver,” said APC President Ma. Teresita “Tata” Medado.

“Through this partnership, we meaningfully honor the service of our uniformed personnel by equipping them with education that strengthens their careers, uplifts their families, and enables them to serve their communities with even greater impact,” she added.

Among the scholars is Lt. Junior Grade Charles Nakpil of the Philippine Navy, who graduated from APC in 2016 with a degree in electronics engineering.

“The education I received at Asia Pacific College did not only strengthen me as a public servant; it also gave my family greater security and pride and allowed me to serve alongside my colleagues with deeper confidence and competence,” Nakpil said.

Separately, SM Foundation continues to support uniformed personnel through healthcare initiatives, including the provision of medical equipment and the development of healthcare facilities.

The group said these efforts are part of its long-term strategy to use education as a driver of workforce development and broader economic participation.