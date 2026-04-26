More dependents of uniformed personnel getting SM scholarship

Dependents of uniformed personnel killed in action are qualified for free scholarship. The benefit includes internship, training and development opportunities to improve employability.

For NU alone, 2,250 scholarship slots are available in 15 campuses.

Meanwhile, APC has supported 1,283 scholars from the AFP and PNP since 2006, helping them pursue degrees in information technology, engineering and business.

APC president Ma. Teresita “Tata” Medado said the scholarship is in honor of the service of uniformed personnel. It will equip the beneficiaries to strengthen their careers, uplift their families, and enable them to serve their communities with even greater impact.