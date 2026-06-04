13 convicted in Mandaluyong crypto scam seek probation after guilty plea

The NBI said the 13 accused are currently detained at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility in Mandaluyong City while awaiting the outcome of their probation applications following their conviction.

In a ruling, the Mandaluyong City Regional Trial Court Branch 211 found the accused guilty of aiding or abetting in the commission of cybercrime under Section 5(a) of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

They were sentenced to three years of imprisonment.

The conviction came after the accused entered guilty pleas during their arraignment on 26 May.

According to the NBI, the 13 were originally charged with computer-related fraud and misuse of devices under the Cybercrime Prevention Act but opted to plead guilty to a lesser offense.

“After explaining to them the consequences of the plea, all the accused willingly and voluntarily pleaded 'guilty' to the lesser offense of Section 5 (a) for all the cases against them,” the bureau said.

The convicted individuals were among 15 persons arrested on May 9 during an NBI raid on a condominium unit in Mandaluyong City that was allegedly being used as a clandestine cryptocurrency scam hub.

The operation was conducted by agents of the NBI's Dangerous Drugs Division.

The bureau said a digital forensic examination conducted at the site revealed evidence of fraudulent online activities.

“Based on on-site Digital Forensic Examination of the said operation, it was apparent that scamming network activities were being conducted, thus the arrest of the individuals present and their subsequent inquest,” the NBI said.