SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

Pampanga building collapse death toll rises to 27 as 2 more bodies found

Pampanga building collapse death toll rises to 27 as 2 more bodies found
Angeles CIO
Published on

Two more bodies were extricated from the rubble of the collapsed building at Barangay Balibago in Angeles City, Pampanga as responders continue retrieval operations on the evening of 3 June.

According to the Unified Command, victim number 26 was extricated from the site around 6:38pm and was immediately turned over to authorities around 7:14pm for proper processing and Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) procedures.

Victim number 27 was found around 6:49pm and was turned over to authorities at 7:14pm. Both victims are still being identified.

The search, rescue, and retrieval operations continue in ground zero while clearing and assessment under the Unified Command System are being conducted.

Pampanga building collapse death toll rises to 27 as 2 more bodies found
3 more remains recovered from Angeles City rubble
Pampanga building collapse death toll rises to 27 as 2 more bodies found
Death toll rises to 20 in Angeles building collapse
Pampanga building collapse
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph